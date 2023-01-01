Chicken nuggets in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
More about BurgerIM - South Corona
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM - South Corona
1240 East Ontario Avenue, Corona
|10 Piece IMPOSSIBLE Chicken nuggets
|$8.99
Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants. These nuggets are crazy good! must try, includes your choice of a dipping sauce
|6 Piece IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Nuggets
|$5.99
Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants. These nuggets are crazy good! must try, includes your choice of a dipping sauce