Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Corona

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Corona restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM - South Corona

1240 East Ontario Avenue, Corona

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
10 Piece IMPOSSIBLE Chicken nuggets$8.99
Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants. These nuggets are crazy good! must try, includes your choice of a dipping sauce
6 Piece IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Nuggets$5.99
Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants. These nuggets are crazy good! must try, includes your choice of a dipping sauce
More about BurgerIM - South Corona
Restaurant banner

 

Byrd's Hot Chicken - Corona

420 North McKinley Street Ste 103, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS$8.99
More about Byrd's Hot Chicken - Corona

Browse other tasty dishes in Corona

Cheesecake

Gyoza

Flan

Katsu

Turkey Bacon

Hummus

Clams

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Corona to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1555 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston