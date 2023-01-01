Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Corona

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Corona restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... image

 

Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... - 641 N. Main St

641 N. Main St, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Pasta$10.00
More about Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... - 641 N. Main St
Baco 2 Lagos image

 

Baco 2 Lagos - 2795 Cabot Drive #178

2795 Cabot Drive #178, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Basil Cream Chicken Pasta$27.00
More about Baco 2 Lagos - 2795 Cabot Drive #178

Browse other tasty dishes in Corona

Chicken Sandwiches

Vegan Sandwiches

Calamari

Burritos

Shrimp Rolls

Popcorn Chicken

Curry Chicken

Taquitos

Map

More near Corona to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston