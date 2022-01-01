Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Corona

Corona restaurants
Corona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken, Hot’Lanta rub, bread and butter pickles, lemon pepper aioli, American cheese accompanied with garlic fries
More about TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

705 N Main St., Corona

Avg 4.3 (237 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Bushfire Kitchen

14135 Limonite St., Suite 240, Eastvale

Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
free-range chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, house-pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Canyon's Grille

24400 Trilogy Parkway, Corona

Chicken Sandwich w/Fries$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese
More about Canyon's Grille

