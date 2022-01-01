Chicken sandwiches in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken, Hot’Lanta rub, bread and butter pickles, lemon pepper aioli, American cheese accompanied with garlic fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
705 N Main St., Corona
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Bushfire Kitchen
14135 Limonite St., Suite 240, Eastvale
|Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
free-range chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, house-pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
Canyon's Grille
24400 Trilogy Parkway, Corona
|Chicken Sandwich w/Fries
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese