Chocolate chip cookies in Corona

Brandon's Roadside Cafe and Bar
4714 Green River Road, Corona
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.45
Bushfire Kitchen - EASTVALE
14135 Limonite St., Suite 240, Eastvale
|Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
Chocolate chips and natural butter in our gluten-free dough made with rice tapioca flours.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
A classic favorite with large gooey semisweet chocolate chunks.