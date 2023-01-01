Fajitas in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve fajitas
Roadside Cafe and Bar
4714 Green River Road, Corona
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.45
choice of: chicken, carne asada, or shrimp +1, with refried beans, green bell pepper, white onion, mexican rice, and pico de gallo with fajita seasoning in a flour torilla
Miguel's California Mexican Cocina
2715 Lakeshore Dr, Corona
|Fajitas De La Casa - Beef
|$24.00
Marinated Chicken breast served with beans, Spanish rice, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas.
|Fajita Platter - Beef
|$174.99
Beef fajitas served with guacamole, tortillas, beans, Spanish rice, tortilla chips and our famous hot sauce (Serves 10-12)
|Lunch Fajitas - Chicken Breast
|$16.00
Marinated beef served with sizzling veggies, beans, Spanish rice, guacamole and flour tortillas