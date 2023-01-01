Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Corona

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Corona restaurants that serve fajitas

Roadside Cafe and Bar

4714 Green River Road, Corona

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Burrito$13.45
choice of: chicken, carne asada, or shrimp +1, with refried beans, green bell pepper, white onion, mexican rice, and pico de gallo with fajita seasoning in a flour torilla
Miguel's California Mexican Cocina

2715 Lakeshore Dr, Corona

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas De La Casa - Beef$24.00
Marinated Chicken breast served with beans, Spanish rice, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas.
Fajita Platter - Beef$174.99
Beef fajitas served with guacamole, tortillas, beans, Spanish rice, tortilla chips and our famous hot sauce (Serves 10-12)
Lunch Fajitas - Chicken Breast$16.00
Marinated beef served with sizzling veggies, beans, Spanish rice, guacamole and flour tortillas
