Filet mignon in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 02 - TFH - Corona
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 02 - TFH - Corona
2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona
|8oz Filet Mignon
|$48.00
Golden Yukon potato puree & fresh seasonal vegetables
More about Kabob Hutt
Kabob Hutt
165 Washburn Cir., Corona
|Single Filet Mignon Shish Kabob Skewer
|$12.99
|Filet Mignon Shish Kabob
|$21.00
Our finest center cut filet mignon charbroiled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
|Filet Mignon Wrap
|$12.00
Our finest center cut of marinated charbroiled filet mignon wrapped in our persian lavash bread with lettuce, tomatoes and our signature house dressing.