Filet mignon in Corona

Corona restaurants
Corona restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 02 - TFH - Corona

2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
8oz Filet Mignon$48.00
Golden Yukon potato puree & fresh seasonal vegetables
More about TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 02 - TFH - Corona
Item pic

 

Kabob Hutt

165 Washburn Cir., Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single Filet Mignon Shish Kabob Skewer$12.99
Filet Mignon Shish Kabob$21.00
Our finest center cut filet mignon charbroiled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
Filet Mignon Wrap$12.00
Our finest center cut of marinated charbroiled filet mignon wrapped in our persian lavash bread with lettuce, tomatoes and our signature house dressing.
More about Kabob Hutt

