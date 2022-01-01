Fish and chips in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve fish and chips
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona
|Brewers Fish & Chips
|$26.00
Cream ale battered cod, garlic parsley fries, lemon half, tartar sauce & ketchup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
705 N Main St., Corona
|Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers
23900 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona
|Fish and Chips
|$9.99