Fish and chips in Corona

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Corona restaurants that serve fish and chips

Brewers Fish & Chips image

 

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brewers Fish & Chips$26.00
Cream ale battered cod, garlic parsley fries, lemon half, tartar sauce & ketchup
More about TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
Fish & Chips image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

705 N Main St., Corona

Avg 4.3 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers image

 

Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers

23900 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$9.99
More about Tom's Old Fashioned Hamburgers
The Derby Room image

GRILL

The Derby Room

3230 Hamner Ave, Norco

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$13.99
More about The Derby Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Corona

Crispy Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Lobsters

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Corona to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mira Loma

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston