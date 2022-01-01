Fish burritos in Corona

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corona restaurants that serve fish burritos

Item pic

 

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TBK Fresh Fish Burrito$17.00
blackened white fish, cliantro, avocado cream, chili de Arbol aioli, fried jalapeno, shredded kale, tomato, red onion, flour tortilla, garlic fries
More about TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona image

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona

515 East 6th Street, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Burrito$9.89
Rice, Cabbage, Breaded Fish, Chipotle Dressing, Cilantro Dressing
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Burrito Deal$8.99
Burrito, chips and 22oz drink
Fish Burrito$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

 

TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's

11882 De Palma Rd, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Fish Burrito$16.00
Blackened cod, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, string cheese, toasted chile de arbol aioli, avocado epazote crema
More about TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's

