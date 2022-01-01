Fish burritos in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve fish burritos
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona
|TBK Fresh Fish Burrito
|$17.00
blackened white fish, cliantro, avocado cream, chili de Arbol aioli, fried jalapeno, shredded kale, tomato, red onion, flour tortilla, garlic fries
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona
515 East 6th Street, Corona
|Fish Burrito
|$9.89
Rice, Cabbage, Breaded Fish, Chipotle Dressing, Cilantro Dressing
Sombrero Mexican Food
1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona
|Fish Burrito Deal
|$8.99
Burrito, chips and 22oz drink
|Fish Burrito
|$8.89
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime