Grilled chicken salad in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Brandon's Roadside Cafe and Bar
4714 Green River Road, Corona
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.95
chopped romaine mix, grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onion, hard-boiled egg, and jack and cheddar cheese mix
Canyon's Grille at Glen Ivy Golf Club
24400 Trilogy Parkway, Corona
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese