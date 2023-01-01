Penne in Corona
Corona restaurants that serve penne
Fuze Pizza
1206 Magnolia Avenue, Corona
|Chicken Penne Sonata
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Traditional Pesto Cream Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, your Choice of Bread!!!
Vegetarian Friendly with No Grilled Chicken
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
New York Pizza Department - 2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105
2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105, Corona
|CATERING - Penne Ala Vodka
|$85.00
|Penne Pasta Primavera
|$15.95
A combination of the season’s vegetables tossed with marinara sauce
|Penne a’la Vodka
|$17.95
Sauteed onions, prosciutto, peas and mushrooms in a pink vodka sauce