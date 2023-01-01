Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Corona

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Corona restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Fuze Pizza

1206 Magnolia Avenue, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Penne Sonata$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Traditional Pesto Cream Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, your Choice of Bread!!!
Vegetarian Friendly with No Grilled Chicken
Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
More about Fuze Pizza
Banner pic

 

New York Pizza Department - 2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105

2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CATERING - Penne Ala Vodka$85.00
Penne Pasta Primavera$15.95
A combination of the season’s vegetables tossed with marinara sauce
Penne a’la Vodka$17.95
Sauteed onions, prosciutto, peas and mushrooms in a pink vodka sauce
More about New York Pizza Department - 2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105

Browse other tasty dishes in Corona

Steak Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Tuna Rolls

Pudding

Tacos

Beef Noodles

Sliders

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Corona to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1091 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (435 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1702 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston