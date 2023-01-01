Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Corona
/
Corona
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Corona restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Roadside Cafe and Bar
4714 Green River Road, Corona
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.95
pulled pork with apple slaw, fried onion strings, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun
More about Roadside Cafe and Bar
GRILL
The Derby Room - Norco
3230 Hamner Ave, Norco
Avg 5
(4 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$16.99
More about The Derby Room - Norco
Browse other tasty dishes in Corona
Cheese Pizza
Mac And Cheese
Al Pastor Tacos
Flan
Fish And Chips
Egg Rolls
Beef Soup
Garlic Bread
More near Corona to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Ontario
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Chino
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Lake Forest
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Chino Hills
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Norco
Avg 3.8
(15 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Mira Loma
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1049 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(143 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1627 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(446 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston