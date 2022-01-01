Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Corona

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Corona restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

2745 Lakeshore Drive, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Roll$18.00
Cream cheese, chive, onion, Myer lemon smoked salmon
Harissa Salmon$31.00
white wine, Meyer lemon, seafood broth, artichokes, peas, tomato, Nueske's bacon, potatoes, roasted garlic, white puttanesca sauce, oregano, mint, butter
More about TAPS - Fish House & Brewery
Item pic

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS

Pita Street (EV)

12768 Limonite Ave, Eastvale

Avg 4.5 (626 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Plate$15.00
Rosemary thyme 8oz. salmon filet grilled on cedar plank.
More about Pita Street (EV)
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen

14135 Limonite St., Suite 240, Eastvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)$20.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sun dried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Baco 2 Lagos image

 

Baco 2 Lagos

2795 Cabot Drive #178, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$15.00
More about Baco 2 Lagos

Browse other tasty dishes in Corona

Egg Rolls

Popcorn Chicken

Nachos

Hummus

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Cookies

Map

More near Corona to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston