Tortas in Corona

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona
515 East 6th Street, Corona
|Ham Torta
|$8.69
Ham, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
|Al Pastor Torta
|$8.69
Marinated Pork (Al Pastor), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
|Milanesa Torta
|$8.69
Breaded Beef, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
Sombrero Mexican Food
1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona
|Carne Asada Torta
|$9.99
Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
|Chicken Torta
|$9.99
Shredded chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
|Breakfast Torta
|$6.59
Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll
Merit Autospa
465 N. McKinley Street, Corona
|Torta De Jamon
|$8.99
Lunch Special! Classic Mexican sandwich made-to-order with fluffy toasted bun, piled with sliced ham, lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onions, diced green jalapenos, and a light spread of mayo. Includes a side of red or green salsa.