Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Corona

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Corona restaurants that serve tortas

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona image

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona

515 East 6th Street, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham Torta$8.69
Ham, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
Al Pastor Torta$8.69
Marinated Pork (Al Pastor), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
Milanesa Torta$8.69
Breaded Beef, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Corona
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

1535 E. Ontario Avenue, Corona

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Torta$9.99
Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Chicken Torta$9.99
Shredded chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
Breakfast Torta$6.59
Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

 

Merit Autospa

465 N. McKinley Street, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta De Jamon$8.99
Lunch Special! Classic Mexican sandwich made-to-order with fluffy toasted bun, piled with sliced ham, lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onions, diced green jalapenos, and a light spread of mayo. Includes a side of red or green salsa.
More about Merit Autospa

Browse other tasty dishes in Corona

Shrimp Tempura

Popcorn Chicken

Chicken Burritos

Noodle Soup

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Fish Burritos

Burritos

Map

More near Corona to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston