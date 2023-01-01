Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Corona

Go
Corona restaurants
Toast

Corona restaurants that serve waffles

The Brass Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap - Corona

705 N Main St., Corona

Avg 4.3 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$0.00
Tempura beer-battered chicken tenders & authentic Belgian-style pearl sugar waffles with a side of fruit & syrup
More about The Brass Tap - Corona
Main pic

 

Roadside Cafe and Bar

4714 Green River Road, Corona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Heavenly Waffle$12.95
belgium waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, strawberries and whipped cream
Fried Chicken and Waffles$15.95
fried chicken, over top a buttery waffle with 2 eggs
Belgium Waffle$10.95
add any topping from our list
More about Roadside Cafe and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Corona

Pudding

Vegan Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Chilaquiles

Dumplings

Fajitas

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Corona to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston