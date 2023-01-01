Waffles in Corona
The Brass Tap - Corona
705 N Main St., Corona
|Chicken & Waffles
|$0.00
Tempura beer-battered chicken tenders & authentic Belgian-style pearl sugar waffles with a side of fruit & syrup
Roadside Cafe and Bar
4714 Green River Road, Corona
|Heavenly Waffle
|$12.95
belgium waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, strawberries and whipped cream
|Fried Chicken and Waffles
|$15.95
fried chicken, over top a buttery waffle with 2 eggs
|Belgium Waffle
|$10.95
add any topping from our list