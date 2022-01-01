Croissants in
Corona Del Mar restaurants that serve croissants
Rendez Vous
3330 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar
No reviews yet
Apple Croissant
$4.99
Chocolate Croissant
$3.95
Butter Croissant
$3.20
More about Rendez Vous
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Zinc Cafe & Market
3222 E Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar
Avg 4.3
(1149 reviews)
Croissant
$4.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
