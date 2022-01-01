Croissants in Corona Del Mar

Go
Corona Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Corona Del Mar restaurants that serve croissants

Apple Croissant image

 

Rendez Vous

3330 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Croissant$4.99
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
Butter Croissant$3.20
More about Rendez Vous
Zinc Cafe & Market image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Zinc Cafe & Market

3222 E Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$4.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Map

More near Corona Del Mar to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston