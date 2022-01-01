Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Corona Del Mar
/
Corona Del Mar
/
Hot Chocolate
Corona Del Mar restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Rendez Vous
3330 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
More about Rendez Vous
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Zinc Cafe & Market
3222 E Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar
Avg 4.3
(1149 reviews)
White Chocolate Mocha Hot 12oz
$5.00
White Chocolate Mocha Hot 16oz
$5.50
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Corona Del Mar
Chicken Sandwiches
Sauteed Spinach
Caesar Salad
Chili
Cake
Tuna Salad
Turkey Clubs
Fruit Salad
More near Corona Del Mar to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.2
(63 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston