Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quiche in
Corona Del Mar
/
Corona Del Mar
/
Quiche
Corona Del Mar restaurants that serve quiche
Rendez Vous
3330 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar
No reviews yet
Mini Spinach & cheese Quiche
$5.50
Quiche lorraine
$9.99
More about Rendez Vous
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Zinc Cafe & Market
3222 E Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar
Avg 4.3
(1149 reviews)
Quiche Plate
$12.00
seasonal quiche & a green salad
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Corona Del Mar
Fruit Salad
Cake
Chicken Salad
Avocado Toast
Burritos
Chocolate Croissants
Turkey Clubs
Caesar Salad
More near Corona Del Mar to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.2
(63 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston