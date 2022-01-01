Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Corona Del Mar
/
Corona Del Mar
/
Tiramisu
Corona Del Mar restaurants that serve tiramisu
Rendez Vous
3330 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$5.25
More about Rendez Vous
SEAFOOD
Rothschild's Restaurant
2407 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.8
(1522 reviews)
Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Rothschild's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Corona Del Mar
Fruit Salad
Caesar Salad
Chocolate Croissants
Cake
Avocado Toast
Croissants
Quiche
Hot Chocolate
More near Corona Del Mar to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.2
(70 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(966 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(794 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston