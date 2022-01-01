Tuna sandwiches in Corona Del Mar
Corona Del Mar restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Jan's Health Bar - Corona Del Mar
3021 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.25
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.
|Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.
Gary's New York Deli - 3309 East Coast Highway
3309 East Coast Highway, Corona Del Mar
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$12.00
Served with your choice of Bread, your choice of Cheese, Grilled with Tomato & Onion
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion