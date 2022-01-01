Tuna sandwiches in Corona Del Mar

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jan's Health Bar - Corona Del Mar

3021 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar

Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.25
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.
Half Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.
Gary's New York Deli - 3309 East Coast Highway

3309 East Coast Highway, Corona Del Mar

Tuna Melt Sandwich$12.00
Served with your choice of Bread, your choice of Cheese, Grilled with Tomato & Onion
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
