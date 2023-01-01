Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian sandwiches in Corona Del Mar

Go
Corona Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Corona Del Mar restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Rose Bakery Cafe

3536 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetarian Wrap$12.25
More about Rose Bakery Cafe
Item pic

 

Jan's Health Bar - Corona Del Mar

3021 East Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Vegetarian Turkey Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.
Vegetarian Turkey Sandwich$11.25
Vegetarian turkey, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, mustard, & spike seasoning.
More about Jan's Health Bar - Corona Del Mar

Browse other tasty dishes in Corona Del Mar

Omelettes

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Cake

Avocado Toast

Salmon

Burritos

Map

More near Corona Del Mar to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (801 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston