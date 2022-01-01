Coronado restaurants you'll love

Coronado restaurants
Toast
  Coronado

Top restaurants in Coronado, California

This resort city is located just across from downtown San Diego. Coronado is Spanish for “Crowned” as it sits like a crown across San Diego. There are several resorts, hotels, and inns to stay at when visiting this California city as well as lively shops, theaters, and a wide selection of restaurants to choose from. You’ll never be bored on a tour of Coronado.

Take Orange Ave to the downtown area or explore the authentic seafood of Glorietta Bay. Visit the Coronado Plaza for some quick shopping and then choose from delicious cuisines like French, Thai, Mexican, and Italian. Whether you’re searching for a quick slice of pizza or a leisurely lunch, there are restaurants of every kind to suit your needs. Treat your parents to a trendy new bistro or order takeout from the local burger joint. Coronado is ready to serve up tasty goodness to all.

Relax and soak up the resort life at one of the many cocktail bars Coronado has to offer. Craft beverages and mixed drinks are made to order so you are ensured perfectly chilled bliss upon arrival. Invite your squad out for an evening at a trendy rooftop bar or a local brewery beer. No matter how you choose to enjoy your time, you can guarantee you’ll find something new and delicious to try.

Coronado's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
French
Greek
Must-try Coronado restaurants

Little Frenchie image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Little Frenchie

1166 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JARDIN SALAD$14.00
mixed greens salad with shaved seasonal vegetables, fines herbs, house shallot vinaigrette
LE BURGER WITH FRITES$21.00
raclette cheese, caramelized onion, aioli, arugula, tomato, cornichon pickle, brioche bun, pommes frites
Demi Baguette$7.00
Demi Baguette
Normandy Butter
Little Frenchie
Spiro's Greek Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Greek Cafe

1201 1st St, Coronado

Avg 4.3 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb/Beef Gyro$9.75
Medium Greek Salad$8.95
Hummus & Pita$6.95
Spiro's Greek Cafe
Village Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizzeria

1206 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 3.9 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Cheese$22.49
mozzarella cheese
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.99
Balsamic Glaze, Parmesan
12 Garlic Knots$9.00
Village Pizzeria
Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado

120 ORANGE AVE, CORONADO

Avg 4.3 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar$13.00
Romaine lettuce, Caesar house dressing, Parmigiano reggiano cheese, white anchovies, croutons
Picatta$26.00
Lightly floured cutlets in a shallot, caper lemon sauce. Served with a side of buttered fettuccine.
Lasagna$19.00
Our house lasagna with cheese or beef ragu.
Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado
Stake Chophouse & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Stake Chophouse & Bar

1309 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 4.5 (2177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Filet Mignon Skewers$18.00
Achiote Marinade, Chimichurri Sauce
Classic Wedge Salad$16.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, Bacon Lardon
Half Maine Lobster Cocktail$32.00
Poached & Chilled, served with lemon and cocktail sauce
Stake Chophouse & Bar
POKÉ 1·2·3 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

POKÉ 1·2·3

1009 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OISHI - ORDER HERE$13.49
“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ...
Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.
KAPUNI - ORDER HERE$13.49
Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.
CRUNCH$9.99
Shrimp, Tempura Flakes, Crunch Onions, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Eel Sauce Drizzle
1·2·3 Style Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Crunch Onions, Eel Sauce Drizzle, Sesame Seeds
FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE ROLLS, PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES PREP TIME FOR PICKUP.
POKÉ 1·2·3
Village Pizzeria Bayside image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizzeria Bayside

1201 First Street, Coronado

Avg 3.5 (998 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheese$13.99
small thick Sicilian pan crust, 8 inch square , special Sicilian sauce and cheese. Custom pick your toppings $
SD Caesar$8.49
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, VP's homemade Caesar dressing
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.99
Balsamic Glaze, Parmesan
Village Pizzeria Bayside
Clayton's Coffee Shop image

 

Clayton's Coffee Shop

979 Orange Avenue, coronado

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/3 lb Cheeseburger$12.99
Clayton's Coffee Shop
Lil' Piggy's Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lil' Piggy's Bar-B-Q

1201 1st St, Coronado

Avg 3.9 (2093 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lil' Piggy's Bar-B-Q
Clayton's Bakery & Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro

849 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clayton's Bakery & Bistro
Clayton's Mexican Take Out image

FRENCH FRIES

Clayton's Mexican Take Out

979 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 4.4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Clayton's Mexican Take Out
Clayton's Galley image

 

Clayton's Galley

1880 harbor island drive, Coronado

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clayton's Galley
Nicky Rottens image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nicky Rottens

100 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 3.5 (684 reviews)
Takeout
Nicky Rottens
Restaurant banner

 

The Islander / Mootime Cookies and Creamery

1015 Orange Ave, Coronado

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Islander / Mootime Cookies and Creamery
Restaurant banner

 

Clayton's Exapansion

849 Orange Ave, Coronado

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clayton's Exapansion
Restaurant banner

 

Chez Loma

1132 Loma Ave, Coronado

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chez Loma
Restaurant banner

 

Crown Bistro Cornado

520 Orange Ave, Coronado

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crown Bistro Cornado

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Coronado

Garlic Knots

Map

