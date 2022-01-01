Coronado restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Coronado, California

This resort city is located just across from downtown San Diego. Coronado is Spanish for “Crowned” as it sits like a crown across San Diego. There are several resorts, hotels, and inns to stay at when visiting this California city as well as lively shops, theaters, and a wide selection of restaurants to choose from. You’ll never be bored on a tour of Coronado.



Take Orange Ave to the downtown area or explore the authentic seafood of Glorietta Bay. Visit the Coronado Plaza for some quick shopping and then choose from delicious cuisines like French, Thai, Mexican, and Italian. Whether you’re searching for a quick slice of pizza or a leisurely lunch, there are restaurants of every kind to suit your needs. Treat your parents to a trendy new bistro or order takeout from the local burger joint. Coronado is ready to serve up tasty goodness to all.



Relax and soak up the resort life at one of the many cocktail bars Coronado has to offer. Craft beverages and mixed drinks are made to order so you are ensured perfectly chilled bliss upon arrival. Invite your squad out for an evening at a trendy rooftop bar or a local brewery beer. No matter how you choose to enjoy your time, you can guarantee you’ll find something new and delicious to try.