Coronado restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Coronado, California
This resort city is located just across from downtown San Diego. Coronado is Spanish for “Crowned” as it sits like a crown across San Diego. There are several resorts, hotels, and inns to stay at when visiting this California city as well as lively shops, theaters, and a wide selection of restaurants to choose from. You’ll never be bored on a tour of Coronado.
Take Orange Ave to the downtown area or explore the authentic seafood of Glorietta Bay. Visit the Coronado Plaza for some quick shopping and then choose from delicious cuisines like French, Thai, Mexican, and Italian. Whether you’re searching for a quick slice of pizza or a leisurely lunch, there are restaurants of every kind to suit your needs. Treat your parents to a trendy new bistro or order takeout from the local burger joint. Coronado is ready to serve up tasty goodness to all.
Relax and soak up the resort life at one of the many cocktail bars Coronado has to offer. Craft beverages and mixed drinks are made to order so you are ensured perfectly chilled bliss upon arrival. Invite your squad out for an evening at a trendy rooftop bar or a local brewery beer. No matter how you choose to enjoy your time, you can guarantee you’ll find something new and delicious to try.
Coronado's top cuisines
Must-try Coronado restaurants
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Little Frenchie
1166 Orange Ave, Coronado
|Popular items
|JARDIN SALAD
|$14.00
mixed greens salad with shaved seasonal vegetables, fines herbs, house shallot vinaigrette
|LE BURGER WITH FRITES
|$21.00
raclette cheese, caramelized onion, aioli, arugula, tomato, cornichon pickle, brioche bun, pommes frites
|Demi Baguette
|$7.00
Demi Baguette
Normandy Butter
FRENCH FRIES
Spiro's Greek Cafe
1201 1st St, Coronado
|Popular items
|Lamb/Beef Gyro
|$9.75
|Medium Greek Salad
|$8.95
|Hummus & Pita
|$6.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Village Pizzeria
1206 Orange Ave, Coronado
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$22.49
mozzarella cheese
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.99
Balsamic Glaze, Parmesan
|12 Garlic Knots
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado
120 ORANGE AVE, CORONADO
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, Caesar house dressing, Parmigiano reggiano cheese, white anchovies, croutons
|Picatta
|$26.00
Lightly floured cutlets in a shallot, caper lemon sauce. Served with a side of buttered fettuccine.
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Our house lasagna with cheese or beef ragu.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Stake Chophouse & Bar
1309 Orange Ave, Coronado
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon Skewers
|$18.00
Achiote Marinade, Chimichurri Sauce
|Classic Wedge Salad
|$16.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, Bacon Lardon
|Half Maine Lobster Cocktail
|$32.00
Poached & Chilled, served with lemon and cocktail sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
POKÉ 1·2·3
1009 Orange Ave, Coronado
|Popular items
|OISHI - ORDER HERE
|$13.49
“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ...
Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.
|KAPUNI - ORDER HERE
|$13.49
Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.
|CRUNCH
|$9.99
Shrimp, Tempura Flakes, Crunch Onions, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Eel Sauce Drizzle
1·2·3 Style Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Crunch Onions, Eel Sauce Drizzle, Sesame Seeds
FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE ROLLS, PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES PREP TIME FOR PICKUP.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Pizzeria Bayside
1201 First Street, Coronado
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$13.99
small thick Sicilian pan crust, 8 inch square , special Sicilian sauce and cheese. Custom pick your toppings $
|SD Caesar
|$8.49
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, VP's homemade Caesar dressing
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.99
Balsamic Glaze, Parmesan
Clayton's Coffee Shop
979 Orange Avenue, coronado
|Popular items
|1/3 lb Cheeseburger
|$12.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Clayton's Bakery & Bistro
849 Orange Avenue, Coronado
The Islander / Mootime Cookies and Creamery
1015 Orange Ave, Coronado
Clayton's Exapansion
849 Orange Ave, Coronado
Chez Loma
1132 Loma Ave, Coronado
Crown Bistro Cornado
520 Orange Ave, Coronado