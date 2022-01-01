Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coronado pizza restaurants you'll love

Coronado restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Coronado

Village Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizzeria

1206 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 3.9 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.99
Balsamic Glaze, Parmesan
SD Caesar$7.49
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, VP's homemade Caesar dressing
Large Cheese$22.49
mozzarella cheese
More about Village Pizzeria
Village Pizzeria Bayside image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizzeria Bayside

1201 First Street, Coronado

Avg 3.5 (998 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SD Caesar$8.49
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, VP's homemade Caesar dressing
Small Cheese$13.99
Small NY Style Pizza, with homemade sauce and shredded mozzarella. Custom pick your toppings $$
Large Cheese$23.99
custom Pie, comes with red sauce and cheese, build how you like with extra toppings $
More about Village Pizzeria Bayside
Garage Buona Forchetta image

PIZZA

Garage Buona Forchetta

1000 C Ave, Coronado

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$13.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, extra vergin olive oil
Bolognese$19.00
Ground angus beef, tomato sauce, Italian herbs
Bruna$19.00
More about Garage Buona Forchetta

