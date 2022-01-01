Burritos in Coronado
Coronado restaurants that serve burritos
The Islander - 1015 Orange Ave
1015 Orange Ave, Coronado
|Double Fisted Burrito
|$12.00
A Massive Morning Feast....Scrambled Eggs, French Fries, Cheese, Refried Black Beans, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole
Add Bacon or House Sausage Patty
FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Mexican Take Out
979 Orange Ave, Coronado
|Breakfast Bacon Burrito
|$9.99
Bacon with eggs, hashbrowns, cheese, & beans inside a fresh tortilla
|Breakfast Veggie Burrito
|$7.99
Eggs, hashbrowns, cheese, & beans inside a fresh tortilla
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.99