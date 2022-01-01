Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Coronado

Coronado restaurants
Coronado restaurants that serve burritos

The Islander - 1015 Orange Ave

1015 Orange Ave, Coronado

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Fisted Burrito$12.00
A Massive Morning Feast....Scrambled Eggs, French Fries, Cheese, Refried Black Beans, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole
Add Bacon or House Sausage Patty
More about The Islander - 1015 Orange Ave
FRENCH FRIES

Clayton's Mexican Take Out

979 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 4.4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Bacon Burrito$9.99
Bacon with eggs, hashbrowns, cheese, & beans inside a fresh tortilla
Breakfast Veggie Burrito$7.99
Eggs, hashbrowns, cheese, & beans inside a fresh tortilla
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
More about Clayton's Mexican Take Out

