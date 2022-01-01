Crepes in Coronado
Coronado restaurants that serve crepes
Little Frenchie
1166 Orange Ave, Coronado
|Nutella Crepe
|$19.00
strawberry, banana, toasted almonds, powder sugar
|Buckwheat Crepe
|$24.00
BUCKWHEAT CREPE, SMOKED SALMON, RED ONION, TOMATO, SPINACH, CHIVE CREME FRIACHE , SUNNY SIDE EGG
Clayton's Bakery & Bistro
849 Orange Avenue, Coronado
|Plain Crepe
|$10.00
Sweet French crepe topped with powdered sugar.
|Nutella, Peanut Butter Crepe
|$12.00
A sweet crepe filled with peanut butter, Nutella & banana. Topped with powdered sugar and sliced bananas.
|Lavender Honey Butter Sugar Crepe
|$12.00
A sweet crepe filled with housemade lavender honey butter & topped with powdered sugar.