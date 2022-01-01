Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Coronado

Coronado restaurants
Toast

Coronado restaurants that serve crepes

Little Frenchie image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Little Frenchie

1166 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Nutella Crepe$19.00
strawberry, banana, toasted almonds, powder sugar
Buckwheat Crepe$24.00
BUCKWHEAT CREPE, SMOKED SALMON, RED ONION, TOMATO, SPINACH, CHIVE CREME FRIACHE , SUNNY SIDE EGG
More about Little Frenchie
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro

849 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Plain Crepe$10.00
Sweet French crepe topped with powdered sugar.
Nutella, Peanut Butter Crepe$12.00
A sweet crepe filled with peanut butter, Nutella & banana. Topped with powdered sugar and sliced bananas.
Lavender Honey Butter Sugar Crepe$12.00
A sweet crepe filled with housemade lavender honey butter & topped with powdered sugar.
More about Clayton's Bakery & Bistro

