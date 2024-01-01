Fried rice in Coronado
Coronado restaurants that serve fried rice
1015 Orange Ave, Coronado
|Spam & Sausage Pineapple Fried Rice
|$21.00
Fried Rice with Spam & Sausage, Fresh Pineapple, Shiitake Mushroom, Red Pepper, Peas, Edamame, Tamari
Swaddee Thai Restaurant of Coronado
1001 C Avenue, Coronado
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$15.99
Stir fried with egg, onion, tomatoes, basil and scallions
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.99
Stir-fried with egg, pineapple, scallions and onions
|Regular Fried Rice
|$15.99
Stir-fried with egg, onion, tomatoes and scallions