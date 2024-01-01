Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Coronado

Coronado restaurants
Coronado restaurants that serve fried rice

The Islander - The Islander

1015 Orange Ave, Coronado

Spam & Sausage Pineapple Fried Rice$21.00
Fried Rice with Spam & Sausage, Fresh Pineapple, Shiitake Mushroom, Red Pepper, Peas, Edamame, Tamari
Swaddee Thai Restaurant of Coronado

1001 C Avenue, Coronado

Spicy Fried Rice$15.99
Stir fried with egg, onion, tomatoes, basil and scallions
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.99
Stir-fried with egg, pineapple, scallions and onions
Regular Fried Rice$15.99
Stir-fried with egg, onion, tomatoes and scallions
