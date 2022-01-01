Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Coronado

Go
Coronado restaurants
Toast

Coronado restaurants that serve pies

Village Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizzeria

1206 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 3.9 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Honey Pie Large$31.99
Sweetie Pie Slice$6.00
layered desserts pie with warm chocolate chip cookie, brownie & Oreos, topped with M&Ms
Hot Honey Pie Small$18.99
More about Village Pizzeria
Village Pizzeria Bayside image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Pizzeria Bayside

1201 First Street, Coronado

Avg 3.5 (998 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Pie Of The Month$37.99
Sweetie Pie Whole$31.00
layered desserts pie with warm chocolate chip cookie, brownie & Oreos, topped with M&Ms
Sweetie PIe Slice$7.00
layered desserts pie with warm chocolate chip cookie, brownie & Oreos, topped with M&Ms
More about Village Pizzeria Bayside

Browse other tasty dishes in Coronado

Spinach Salad

Spaghetti

Greek Salad

Sliders

Calamari

Lasagna

Salmon

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Coronado to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston