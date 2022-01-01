Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Coronado

Go
Coronado restaurants
Toast

Coronado restaurants that serve tacos

Spiro's Greek Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

SPIROS MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

1201 1st St, Coronado

Avg 4.3 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Fish Tacos$10.95
More about SPIROS MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Clayton's Mexican Take Out

979 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 4.4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco$3.59
with cheese, lettuce, & tomato
Shrimp Street Taco$9.99
three mini corn tortillas with pico de gallo, sour cream, & cheese
Fish Taco$4.59
batter and fried fish topped with cabbage, salsa, white sauce, & cheese
More about Clayton's Mexican Take Out

Browse other tasty dishes in Coronado

Fish Tacos

Lasagna

Salmon

Spinach Salad

Pies

Calamari

Meatball Subs

Croissants

Map

More near Coronado to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (970 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston