Corona's Tacos at the Food Court

100 1st Ave SW

Popular Items

Nachos$10.45
corn chips, refried beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream
Xtra Salsa$0.55
mild(green)or hot(red)
Un Taco$2.50
Vampiritos$2.75
crispy tortilla, carnitas or barbacoa with grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions and salsa on the side
Quesadilla$10.75
choice of meat, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsas on the side
Bowl$10.45
choice of meat, rice, whole bean, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, queso fresco, avocado slices (4 slices)
Super Tacos$12.45
four tacos with beans and rice
Orden Vampiritos$10.75
three vampiritos with beans and rice
Orden Tacos$10.45
three tacos with beans and rice
Water$1.50
100 1st Ave SW

Rochester MN

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
