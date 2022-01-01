Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

Go
Enjoy restaurant-quality food at work from our chef-crafted menus—featuring fresh, all-natural, sustainable foods at every cafe location. From the latest in contactless pre-order convenience and technology, our food service excellence is what you will receive. "We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen" Please visit our webiste at www.corporatediningconcepts.com or contact our office at 248-852-2060

2211 Old Earhart Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$4.49
Scrambled Eggs, Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of up to (3) Vegetables, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Wheat Berry Avocado Toast$2.49
Santa Fe Salad$6.99
Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Butter$0.20
Monday French Toast Special$2.99
French Toast w/ Ham, Bacon, or Sausage
Texas Toast Dipped in Spiced Egg Wash and Grilled Golden Brown
Friday Pancake Special$2.99
Pancakes
Two Pancakes served with your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
B.Y.O. Salad$6.99
Jelly$0.20
Peanut Butter$0.50
See full menu

Location

2211 Old Earhart Road

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

