Corpse Reviver Bar & Lounge from Durham Distillery

Durham Distillery's Corpse Reviver Cocktail Bar & Lounge featuring delicious Conniption Gin cocktails and more.
Currently seating guests for cocktails on our covered and heated patio as well as offering to-go cocktails for pickup.

715 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Aviation$12.00
Conniption Navy Strength, Luxardo Maraschino, Creme de Violette, Lemon
Cold Distilled Cucumber$24.95
Garden to Glass™
$24.95
40% ALC by VOL | 80 Proof | 750 ML
Fresh cucumbers are cold distilled under vacuum in our 20-liter Rotary Evaporator, resulting in a spirit that is clean and crisp. No extracts or flavorings. Just fresh, ripe cucumbers that are hand-selected and distilled through modern science in small 5-gallon batches to preserve their delicate flavor.
This beautiful, all-natural cucumber-flavored vodka is perfect for sipping on its own over ice or in your favorite cocktail.
Nature's Art. Our Science.
Solstice Shrubbery$12.00
Conniption Navy Strength Gin, Lemon, Cranberry & Thyme Shrub. Served with Topo Chico, garnished with dehydrated lemon and fresh thyme sprig. Serve chilled and over ice in a collins glass.
For Those Who Are Dear To Us$12.00
Conniption Barrel Aged Gin No.1, Green Chartreuse, Creyente Mezcal, Lime, Cinnamon. Serve chilled over a large cube in a rocks glass. Garnish with candied cranberries.
***This cocktail was the winner from our 12 Days of Cocktail competition back in December. Kyle Hamlin chose the Equal Justice Initiative to donate 100% of profits from this cocktail towards.***
For more information on the Equal Justice Initiative follow this link: https://eji.org/about/
Damn Fine Mocha$19.95
Because Why Choose?
$19.95
17% ALC by VOL | 32 Proof | 375 ML
Decisions are hard, especially when choosing between two damn fine options.
Our mocha liqueur sacrifices nothing—blending both the handcrafted cold-brew coffee from Slingshot Coffee Company and the premium 70% dark chocolate from Videri Chocolate Factory with vodka. The result is a perfect balance of two Raleigh favorites and a testament to local artisans.
When you open a bottle too, you'll most likely have a chocolate seal on the top. What is it? Yes, it's indeed a ganache mocha truffle. To enjoy this deliciousness, simply use a knife (we find a fondue fork is perfect too). This chocolate goodness is a perfect start to the bottle as it happens naturally as the liqueur settles ... and this chocolate truffle seal is just one reason why we love all natural. Yum.
Never settle.
Contains cream. All Natural. No artificial flavors or colors. Gluten-Free.
Gin & Tonic$14.95
We Love the Gin & Tonic. Simple yet Sophisticated.
$14 SRP for 4-pack | 8% ALC by VOL | 16 Proof | 355 ml
Our Classic Gin and Tonic is the ideal ratio of:
Conniption American Dry Gin
Our house-made tonic made with botanicals to complement the gin
A blend of natural Meyer lemon, orange and lime.
All perfectly mixed with just the right amount of carbonation.
Citrus wedge and front porch optional.
Two cocktail servings per can. No Mixology Required. No Artificial Ingredients. No High-Fructose Corn Syrup. Gluten Free.
Conniption American Dry$29.95
Don’t be afraid. Go ahead. Have a Conniption.
44% ALC by VOL | 88 Proof | 750 ML

Traditional small batch distillation techniques merge with modern lab technologies to create an American Dry Gin that is supremely clean, crisp, and complex.
This Conniption is triggered by a novel two-step manufacturing process that first gives botanicals, like Indian coriander, angelica root, and cardamom, a sophisticated footing with juniper from vapor infusion in our custom-designed German pot still.
Next, the fresh and floral notes of cucumber, citrus, and honeysuckle flowers are individually vacuum distilled at room temperature and then blended into the gin base to provide a refreshingly modern flavor profile that is utterly brazen and irresistible.
Conniption Barrel Aged$44.95
It's about damn time.
47% ALC by VOL | 94 Proof | 750 ML
An exciting take on an aged gin and inspired by the botanical blend in Conniption Navy Strength gin, our No. 1 2020 Release of Conniption Barrel Aged gin aged for 10 months in bourbon barrels sourced from High West Distillery. Here, savory notes of juniper, rosemary and caraway are balanced by spicy cardamom, sweet fig, and lemon before going into the barrel.
The newest member of the Conniption Gin family, Conniption Barrel Aged Gin is the first in our series of Barrel Aged gins that will be released annually. From master distiller, Lee Katrincic:
For me, the priority technique of barrel aging gin is to ensure enhancement rather than any dulling of the gin's personality. The 10 months spent in the barrel supplemented this gin's smoothness and rounded everything out. But, you still know it's a gin. While I enjoy this neat on its own, I particularly recommend a classic Martinez or Negroni.
Conniption Navy Strength$39.95
Batten down the hatches. A Conniption is raging.
57% ALC by VOL | 114 Proof | 750 ML
Winner of the best Navy Strength gin in the U.S. for two consecutive years: 2020 & 2019 by the World Gin Awards. Conniption Navy Strength gin is consistently ranked as one of the world's best gins.
A novel two-step process launches Conniption Navy Strength Gin into the world, setting a course for a gin that is enticingly intense yet surprisingly balanced. It all starts with a gin base produced from vapor infusion in our custom-designed German pot still.
Botanicals, like Indian coriander, caraway, rosemary, and cardamom, are cleverly added to juxtapose with the depth of juniper and cassia. Finally, the fresh, sweet accents of citrus and fig are individually vacuum distilled at room temperature then blended into the gin base for an aromatic and bright finish that is simultaneously smooth and powerful.
Damn Fine Chocolate$19.95
For the Chocoholic.
$19.95
16% ALC by VOL | 32 Proof | 375 ML
If you think everything is better with chocolate, then just wait ‘til you get your hands on our rich chocolate liqueur. Premium dark chocolate from Raleigh’s Videri Chocolate Factory is blended with vodka, cream, turbinado sugar, and Madagascar vanilla to create one damn fine liqueur.
The result is a beautifully balanced liqueur that’s a locally sourced labor of love.
See full menu

Location

Durham NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
