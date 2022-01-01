Corpse Reviver Bar & Lounge from Durham Distillery

It's about damn time.

47% ALC by VOL | 94 Proof | 750 ML

An exciting take on an aged gin and inspired by the botanical blend in Conniption Navy Strength gin, our No. 1 2020 Release of Conniption Barrel Aged gin aged for 10 months in bourbon barrels sourced from High West Distillery. Here, savory notes of juniper, rosemary and caraway are balanced by spicy cardamom, sweet fig, and lemon before going into the barrel.

The newest member of the Conniption Gin family, Conniption Barrel Aged Gin is the first in our series of Barrel Aged gins that will be released annually. From master distiller, Lee Katrincic:

For me, the priority technique of barrel aging gin is to ensure enhancement rather than any dulling of the gin's personality. The 10 months spent in the barrel supplemented this gin's smoothness and rounded everything out. But, you still know it's a gin. While I enjoy this neat on its own, I particularly recommend a classic Martinez or Negroni.

