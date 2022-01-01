Corpus Christi restaurants you'll love

Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast
  Corpus Christi

Must-try Corpus Christi restaurants

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill image

 

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill

14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Nachos$18.00
Crispy Wonton Chips, diced Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Mango Pico, Aioli, Eel Sauce, Goat Cheese, Black Sesame Seeds
Shaggy Dog$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado
Top: Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo, Black Sesame Seeds, Crunchies
Super Cali$14.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
Top: Blackened Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunchies
Stingers Coffee image

 

Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cafe Mocha
Available Hot, Iced or Frozen, sugar free available.
Toasted Marshmallow Mocha
Toasted Marshmallow flavoring mixed with Decadent Dark Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream, Mini Marshmallows & Chocolate Swirls.
Americano
Freshly made coffee made with shots of Espresso. Add Cream or Sugar.
Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Key Lime Pie$5.99
A coastal tradition – tangy & smooth in graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream
Three Item Combo Basket$10.99
Your choice of shrimp, popcorn shrimp, oysters, fish filet,
or hush puppies. No substitutions or doubles, please.
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
Build Your Own Burger$7.99
Add .49 for each of the following: American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, pineapple, jalapenos, guacamole, BBQ sauce.
Max it out with an extra patty for 1.99. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
YOLA cocina mexicana image

 

YOLA cocina mexicana

3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
chicken or queso fresco, salsa verde, queso fresco, onion
Birria$15.00
sirloin + shank, queso asadero, onion, cilantro, consomé
Asada$15.00
steak, grilled onion, cilantro, queso fresco, lime
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Club Sandwich$10.50
Sourdough bread, chipotle mayo, bacon, forest ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato onions & pickles.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Picasso Salad Regular$7.99
Fresh romaine and spring mix, slice strawberries, mandarins, red onion, roasted pecans, feta cheese, homemade croutons, and poppy seed dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
Philly Steak$9.99
white hoagie, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lean beef, caramelized onions, bell peppers *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8ct Traditional Wings$11.25
Fries
Fried Pickles$8.00
BKK thai kitchen + Bar image

 

BKK thai kitchen + Bar

3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips + Curry (V)$10.00
house fries, fried onion, special curry blend
Yellow Curry (GF) (V)$15.00
yellow curry paste, coconut milk, turmeric, red potato, carrot
Panang Curry (GF) (V)$15.00
panang curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper
Banner pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pompano's SeaFood House

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.99
Ham Benny$8.99
Bluffalo Wings Co image

 

Bluffalo Wings Co

10529 S Padre Island Dr Suite 130, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Waffle Fries$4.50
Chicken Strip Basket$10.00
12ct Traditional Wings$16.00
Stingers Coffee image

 

Stingers Coffee

7042 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.8 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tea
Hot or Iced tea Available.
Iced tea made sweet or unsweet.
Hot tea options include: Green Tea, Lemongrass Green, Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast & Vanilla Rooibos.
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Black Tea made with whole milk and topped with cinnamon powder. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen.
Americano
Made with fresh Hot Shots of Espresso and Hot water for a fresh cup of coffee!
Also available as an Iced Americano (Hot Shots) or and Iced Cold Brew.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

6101 South Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Executive Surf Club image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$6.69
Topped w/ bacon cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
*Fries & drink not included
Fish and Chips$9.29
1/2 lb. of battered fish fillets, served over a bed of french fries w/ a side of our homemade Creole tartar & cocktail sauce.
Fish Tacos$7.39
Hand breaded fried fish, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
Water Street Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gulf Shrimp Salad$16.00
gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine$15.00
creole spices, garlic cream
Seafood Gumbo$9.00
shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp Plate$21.00
Hand breaded coconut shrimp served with our sweet orange chili sauce for dipping & tropical rice & grilled zucchini
Spicy Crunch$14.00
Spicy krab mix, cream cheese, jalapenos, avocado, & fried panko shrimp topped with spicy tuna, wakame, & unagi sauce
King Crab$65.00
Harvested in deep waters & known for its large size. By the pound, served withdrawn butter
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Blancas Plate$8.99
Three enchiladas your choice of chicken or beef topped with jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice and beans.
Big Red
Tortillas Order (2)$1.99
Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar image

 

Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar

14814 Compass St, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tickets$75.00
Join us for a Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Tasting.
We will be tasting delicious wines between delicious food courses!
Iced Cube Corpus image

 

Iced Cube Corpus

5017 Saratoga Suite 113, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUS image

 

BUS

702 N Chaparral, CORPUS CHRISTI

Avg 4.5 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Exchange image

GRILL

The Exchange

224 N Mesquite St, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.1 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Cafe: Lamar Park

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Villa St. Jacques$10.59
House roasted chicken, honey smoked ham, Swiss cheese and spring greens with a pesto-mayo on pressed focaccia bread.
Turkey Hash$11.49
House made natural turkey sausage with sweet potato hash, Brussel sprouts and kale. Topped with a fried egg, Harissa cream and chives.
Laguna Club$10.79
House roasted turkey, honey smoked ham and apple smoked bacon served on sourdough bread woth mayo, lettuce & tomato topped with provolone cheese and a side of honey mustard
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Googly's

6062 holly rd, Corpus

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" 2 - Topping W/ 10 Wings$25.99
Spicy Fried Mushrooms$7.99
16" Build Your Own Pizza$15.99
Restaurant banner

 

Hester's Cafe 6 Points

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swinney Switch$10.69
House roasted turkey breast, apple smoked bacon, black bean corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, red chili pecans, with Avocado-Texas ranch dressing over a bed of spring greens
Mediterranean Bowl$10.29
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.
Bowl Signature Chicken Tortilla$5.99
Our signature house made Chicken Tortilla soup made daily.
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
Stuffed Flunder$19.99
Flounder filet stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing the broiled to perfection.
Spaghetti Marinara$12.99
Spaghetti with marinara sauce then topped with grated parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad
House of Rock image

 

House of Rock

511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Rolls$8.39
Two fresh baked rolls filled with pepperoni and provolone
12" Earth Day Pie$16.79
Basil pesto pie with fresh goat cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and baby spinach
Rooster Club$13.11
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce drizzled with our signature rooster sauce between two slices of Texas toast
El Jalisco Grill image

 

El Jalisco Grill

1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugarbakers Bistro & Bakery image

 

Sugarbakers Bistro & Bakery

2766 Santa Fe st, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BO BBQ- Korean Grill & Bar image

 

BO BBQ- Korean Grill & Bar

6042 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Sunnyside Breakfast Bar

14493 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Prime Steakhouse & Whiskey Bar

6326 Yorktown Blvd. Ste 2, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
