Corpus Christi restaurants you'll love

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Tuna Nachos
|$18.00
Crispy Wonton Chips, diced Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Mango Pico, Aioli, Eel Sauce, Goat Cheese, Black Sesame Seeds
|Shaggy Dog
|$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado
Top: Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo, Black Sesame Seeds, Crunchies
|Super Cali
|$14.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
Top: Blackened Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunchies
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Cafe Mocha
Available Hot, Iced or Frozen, sugar free available.
|Toasted Marshmallow Mocha
Toasted Marshmallow flavoring mixed with Decadent Dark Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream, Mini Marshmallows & Chocolate Swirls.
|Americano
Freshly made coffee made with shots of Espresso. Add Cream or Sugar.
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
A coastal tradition – tangy & smooth in graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream
|Three Item Combo Basket
|$10.99
Your choice of shrimp, popcorn shrimp, oysters, fish filet,
or hush puppies. No substitutions or doubles, please.
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
|Build Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Add .49 for each of the following: American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, pineapple, jalapenos, guacamole, BBQ sauce.
Max it out with an extra patty for 1.99. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
YOLA cocina mexicana
3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$13.00
chicken or queso fresco, salsa verde, queso fresco, onion
|Birria
|$15.00
sirloin + shank, queso asadero, onion, cilantro, consomé
|Asada
|$15.00
steak, grilled onion, cilantro, queso fresco, lime
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$10.50
Sourdough bread, chipotle mayo, bacon, forest ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato onions & pickles.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
|Picasso Salad Regular
|$7.99
Fresh romaine and spring mix, slice strawberries, mandarins, red onion, roasted pecans, feta cheese, homemade croutons, and poppy seed dressing -An additional fee will be charged to any substitution -Extra plate $1 -Please let us know of any food allergies or dietary needs when placing your order -Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses
|Philly Steak
|$9.99
white hoagie, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lean beef, caramelized onions, bell peppers *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|8ct Traditional Wings
|$11.25
|Fries
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Chips + Curry (V)
|$10.00
house fries, fried onion, special curry blend
|Yellow Curry (GF) (V)
|$15.00
yellow curry paste, coconut milk, turmeric, red potato, carrot
|Panang Curry (GF) (V)
|$15.00
panang curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pompano's SeaFood House
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|Popular items
|10" Build Your Own Pizza
|$10.99
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$10.99
|Ham Benny
|$8.99
Bluffalo Wings Co
10529 S Padre Island Dr Suite 130, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Large Waffle Fries
|$4.50
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$10.00
|12ct Traditional Wings
|$16.00
Stingers Coffee
7042 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Tea
Hot or Iced tea Available.
Iced tea made sweet or unsweet.
Hot tea options include: Green Tea, Lemongrass Green, Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast & Vanilla Rooibos.
|Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Black Tea made with whole milk and topped with cinnamon powder. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen.
|Americano
Made with fresh Hot Shots of Espresso and Hot water for a fresh cup of coffee!
Also available as an Iced Americano (Hot Shots) or and Iced Cold Brew.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
6101 South Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$6.69
Topped w/ bacon cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
*Fries & drink not included
|Fish and Chips
|$9.29
1/2 lb. of battered fish fillets, served over a bed of french fries w/ a side of our homemade Creole tartar & cocktail sauce.
|Fish Tacos
|$7.39
Hand breaded fried fish, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Gulf Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce
|Blackened Chicken Fettuccine
|$15.00
creole spices, garlic cream
|Seafood Gumbo
|$9.00
shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Coconut Shrimp Plate
|$21.00
Hand breaded coconut shrimp served with our sweet orange chili sauce for dipping & tropical rice & grilled zucchini
|Spicy Crunch
|$14.00
Spicy krab mix, cream cheese, jalapenos, avocado, & fried panko shrimp topped with spicy tuna, wakame, & unagi sauce
|King Crab
|$65.00
Harvested in deep waters & known for its large size. By the pound, served withdrawn butter
Taqueria Jalisco
5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Blancas Plate
|$8.99
Three enchiladas your choice of chicken or beef topped with jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice and beans.
|Big Red
|Tortillas Order (2)
|$1.99
Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar
14814 Compass St, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Tickets
|$75.00
Join us for a Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Tasting.
We will be tasting delicious wines between delicious food courses!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Cafe: Lamar Park
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Villa St. Jacques
|$10.59
House roasted chicken, honey smoked ham, Swiss cheese and spring greens with a pesto-mayo on pressed focaccia bread.
|Turkey Hash
|$11.49
House made natural turkey sausage with sweet potato hash, Brussel sprouts and kale. Topped with a fried egg, Harissa cream and chives.
|Laguna Club
|$10.79
House roasted turkey, honey smoked ham and apple smoked bacon served on sourdough bread woth mayo, lettuce & tomato topped with provolone cheese and a side of honey mustard
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Googly's
6062 holly rd, Corpus
|Popular items
|16" 2 - Topping W/ 10 Wings
|$25.99
|Spicy Fried Mushrooms
|$7.99
|16" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.99
Hester's Cafe 6 Points
1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Swinney Switch
|$10.69
House roasted turkey breast, apple smoked bacon, black bean corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, red chili pecans, with Avocado-Texas ranch dressing over a bed of spring greens
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$10.29
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.
|Bowl Signature Chicken Tortilla
|$5.99
Our signature house made Chicken Tortilla soup made daily.
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
|Stuffed Flunder
|$19.99
Flounder filet stuffed with our famous seafood stuffing the broiled to perfection.
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$12.99
Spaghetti with marinara sauce then topped with grated parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad
House of Rock
511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$8.39
Two fresh baked rolls filled with pepperoni and provolone
|12" Earth Day Pie
|$16.79
Basil pesto pie with fresh goat cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and baby spinach
|Rooster Club
|$13.11
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce drizzled with our signature rooster sauce between two slices of Texas toast
El Jalisco Grill
1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113, Corpus Christi
Sugarbakers Bistro & Bakery
2766 Santa Fe st, Corpus Christi
BO BBQ- Korean Grill & Bar
6042 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
Sunnyside Breakfast Bar
14493 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
Prime Steakhouse & Whiskey Bar
6326 Yorktown Blvd. Ste 2, Corpus Christi
