Corpus Christi bars & lounges you'll love

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi
Popular items
Tuna Nachos
$18.00
Crispy Wonton Chips, diced Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Mango Pico, Aioli, Eel Sauce, Goat Cheese, Black Sesame Seeds
Shaggy Dog
$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado
Top: Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo, Black Sesame Seeds, Crunchies
Super Cali
$14.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
Top: Blackened Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunchies
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger
$6.69
Topped w/ bacon cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
*Fries & drink not included
Fish and Chips
$9.29
1/2 lb. of battered fish fillets, served over a bed of french fries w/ a side of our homemade Creole tartar & cocktail sauce.
Fish Tacos
$7.39
Hand breaded fried fish, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
Popular items
Gulf Shrimp Salad
$16.00
gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine
$15.00
creole spices, garlic cream
Seafood Gumbo
$9.00
shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux