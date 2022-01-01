Corpus Christi bars & lounges you'll love

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill image

 

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill

14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi

Popular items
Tuna Nachos$18.00
Crispy Wonton Chips, diced Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Mango Pico, Aioli, Eel Sauce, Goat Cheese, Black Sesame Seeds
Shaggy Dog$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado
Top: Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo, Black Sesame Seeds, Crunchies
Super Cali$14.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
Top: Blackened Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunchies
Executive Surf Club image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$6.69
Topped w/ bacon cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
*Fries & drink not included
Fish and Chips$9.29
1/2 lb. of battered fish fillets, served over a bed of french fries w/ a side of our homemade Creole tartar & cocktail sauce.
Fish Tacos$7.39
Hand breaded fried fish, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
Water Street Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Popular items
Gulf Shrimp Salad$16.00
gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine$15.00
creole spices, garlic cream
Seafood Gumbo$9.00
shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux
BUS image

 

BUS

702 N Chaparral, CORPUS CHRISTI

Avg 4.5 (352 reviews)
The Exchange image

GRILL

The Exchange

224 N Mesquite St, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.1 (223 reviews)
