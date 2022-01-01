Corpus Christi breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Corpus Christi
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$15.00
thin rice noodle, organic steamed tofu, bean sprout, green onion, roasted peanuts, egg
|Vegetable Crispy Rolls (V)
|$5.00
fried wonton wrapper, glass noodle, cabbage, carrot, nam jim gai - sweet + sour sauce
|Bangkok Heat Wave
|$14.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cream Cheese. Topped with Blackened Tuna, Fried Garlic, Habanero
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Swinney Switch
|$10.69
House roasted turkey breast, apple smoked bacon, black bean corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, red chili pecans, with Avocado-Texas ranch dressing over a bed of spring greens
|Cobb
|$10.89
House roasted chicken, apple smoked bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, sliced egg, chives, romaine, chopped and tossed with our chive buttermilk dressing
|Gratitude Bowl
|$11.29
Ancient grains, miso glazed sweet potatoes, roasted portabella mushrooms, kale pesto, avocado, marinated chili cucumbers, hemp seeds and arugula
Hester's Café
1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Carmen
|$12.29
A sweet and creamy roasted red pepper sauce over bowtie pasta with house roasted chicken breast and summer sausage.
Elizabeth's
309-A. North Water St., Corpus Christi