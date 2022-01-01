Corpus Christi seafood restaurants you'll love

Add .49 for each of the following: American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, pineapple, jalapenos, guacamole, BBQ sauce.

Max it out with an extra patty for 1.99. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

