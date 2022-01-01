Corpus Christi seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Corpus Christi
Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Tuna Nachos
|$18.00
Crispy Wonton Chips, diced Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Mango Pico, Aioli, Eel Sauce, Goat Cheese, Black Sesame Seeds
|Shaggy Dog
|$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado
Top: Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo, Black Sesame Seeds, Crunchies
|Super Cali
|$14.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
Top: Blackened Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunchies
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
A coastal tradition – tangy & smooth in graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream
|Three Item Combo Basket
|$10.99
Your choice of shrimp, popcorn shrimp, oysters, fish filet,
or hush puppies. No substitutions or doubles, please.
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
|Build Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Add .49 for each of the following: American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, pineapple, jalapenos, guacamole, BBQ sauce.
Max it out with an extra patty for 1.99. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Gulf Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce
|Blackened Chicken Fettuccine
|$15.00
creole spices, garlic cream
|Seafood Gumbo
|$9.00
shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux