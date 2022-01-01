Corpus Christi seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Corpus Christi

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill image

 

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill

14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Nachos$18.00
Crispy Wonton Chips, diced Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Mango Pico, Aioli, Eel Sauce, Goat Cheese, Black Sesame Seeds
Shaggy Dog$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado
Top: Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo, Black Sesame Seeds, Crunchies
Super Cali$14.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
Top: Blackened Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunchies
More about Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Key Lime Pie$5.99
A coastal tradition – tangy & smooth in graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream
Three Item Combo Basket$10.99
Your choice of shrimp, popcorn shrimp, oysters, fish filet,
or hush puppies. No substitutions or doubles, please.
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
Build Your Own Burger$7.99
Add .49 for each of the following: American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, pineapple, jalapenos, guacamole, BBQ sauce.
Max it out with an extra patty for 1.99. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Water Street Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gulf Shrimp Salad$16.00
gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine$15.00
creole spices, garlic cream
Seafood Gumbo$9.00
shrimp, oysters, okra w/ holy trinity and dark roux
More about Water Street Oyster Bar

