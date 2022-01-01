Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve avocado salad

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Salad$13.99
An 8oz marinated and grilled over mesquite wood chicken breast sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!
Steak Avocado Salad$15.99
Our 8oz Mesquite grilled New York Stip sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!
Avocado Salad$10.99
Fresh cut greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, sliced hard-boiled eggs and fresh avocado slices.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Googly's

6062 holly rd, Corpus

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Salad$9.99
More about Googly's

