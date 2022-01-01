Avocado salad in Corpus Christi
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$13.99
An 8oz marinated and grilled over mesquite wood chicken breast sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!
|Steak Avocado Salad
|$15.99
Our 8oz Mesquite grilled New York Stip sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!
|Avocado Salad
|$10.99
Fresh cut greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, sliced hard-boiled eggs and fresh avocado slices.