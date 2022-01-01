Bacon cheeseburgers in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
House of Rock
511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi
|20" Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
|$30.44
House pizza sauce, American cheese, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, topped with diced tomatoes, romaine lettuce and a dill aoili swirl
|12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
|$16.79
House pizza sauce, American cheese, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, topped with diced tomatoes, romaine lettuce and a dill aoili swirl
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$7.69
Topped w/ bacon cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
*Fries & drink not included
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
smash-burger style w/ american cheese on a brioche bun w/ mayo and mustard
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$14.00
1/2lb choice ground beef, bacon, grilled mushrooms, & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun