Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand battered chicken breast tossed in your choice of mild or hot sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese crumbles on a grilled sourdough bun
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

