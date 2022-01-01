Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hand battered chicken breast tossed in your choice of mild or hot sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese crumbles on a grilled sourdough bun