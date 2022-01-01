Cake in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve cake
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
Crispy funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Two Seafood Cake Dinner
|$18.99
|Seafood cake Burger
|$10.99
Homemade crab cake topped with Baja mix, spinach & dynamo sauce. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
|1 Seafood Cake
|$7.49
More about Citrus Bistro
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
|Pistachio Cake
|$5.99
|Lemon Blueberry Cake
|$5.99
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$5.50
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
|Chocolate Eruption Cake
|$7.99
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
SEAFOOD
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|Crab Cake
|$10.00
More about Hester's Café
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Black Forest Cheese Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie bottom, Vanilla Cheesecake, Cherry Pie & fresh Whip Cream.
|California Crab Cake
|$14.59
Our signature blue crab cake with roasted poblanos and corn on grilled ciabatta bread with a chipotle mayo, avocado, sprouts and tomatoes.
|Cloud Cakes (2) Short Stack
|$8.29
Our fluffy buttermilk ricotta pancakes.
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Crab Cakes App. (3)
|$26.00
3 homemade crab cakes, fried crispy w/ homemade remoulade
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Creole Crab Cakes
|$12.00
Perfectly seasoned crab cakes, with a creole spice kick & served with our house made remoulade sauce
|Carrot Cake
|$10.50
Triple layer carrot cake topped with a true cream cheese frosting simply delicious
|Choco-Holic Chocolate Cake
|$10.50
3 layers of moist chocolate cake with chocolate fudge icing & topped with milk chocolate shavings
More about Hester's Café
Hester's Café
1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi
|White Raspberry Cheese Cake
|$7.00
Graham cracker bottom, creamy white chocolate cheesecake topped with our Raspberry sauce and white chocolate curls.
|California Crab Cake
|$14.59
Our signature blue crab cake with roasted poblanos and corn on grilled ciabatta bread with a chipotle mayo, avocado, sprouts and tomatoes.
|Tres Leche Cake 10" PREORDER***
|$54.00
A light chiffon cake with coconut milk, Bavarian cream, Cajeta and sweet cream. Add your PICKUP date and time 5/7 & 5/8 during checkout.