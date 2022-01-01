Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Crispy funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Seafood Cake Dinner$18.99
Seafood cake Burger$10.99
Homemade crab cake topped with Baja mix, spinach & dynamo sauce. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
1 Seafood Cake$7.49
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Item pic

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.99
Pistachio Cake$5.99
Lemon Blueberry Cake$5.99
More about Citrus Bistro
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$5.50
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.99
Chocolate Eruption Cake$7.99
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake$10.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Café

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Forest Cheese Cake$7.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie bottom, Vanilla Cheesecake, Cherry Pie & fresh Whip Cream.
California Crab Cake$14.59
Our signature blue crab cake with roasted poblanos and corn on grilled ciabatta bread with a chipotle mayo, avocado, sprouts and tomatoes.
Cloud Cakes (2) Short Stack$8.29
Our fluffy buttermilk ricotta pancakes.
More about Hester's Café
Water Street Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes App. (3)$26.00
3 homemade crab cakes, fried crispy w/ homemade remoulade
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creole Crab Cakes$12.00
Perfectly seasoned crab cakes, with a creole spice kick & served with our house made remoulade sauce
Carrot Cake$10.50
Triple layer carrot cake topped with a true cream cheese frosting simply delicious
Choco-Holic Chocolate Cake$10.50
3 layers of moist chocolate cake with chocolate fudge icing & topped with milk chocolate shavings
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Hester's Café

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Raspberry Cheese Cake$7.00
Graham cracker bottom, creamy white chocolate cheesecake topped with our Raspberry sauce and white chocolate curls.
California Crab Cake$14.59
Our signature blue crab cake with roasted poblanos and corn on grilled ciabatta bread with a chipotle mayo, avocado, sprouts and tomatoes.
Tres Leche Cake 10" PREORDER***$54.00
A light chiffon cake with coconut milk, Bavarian cream, Cajeta and sweet cream. Add your PICKUP date and time 5/7 & 5/8 during checkout.
More about Hester's Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Fish And Chips

Funnel Cake

Chocolate Cake

Miso Soup

Cheese Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Club Sandwiches

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston