Calamari in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve calamari
Dokyo Dauntaun
424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi
|Calamari
|$12.95
Deep-fried calamari with homemade red pepper sauce
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Fried Calamari
|$10.99
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Fried Calamari
|$12.99
A generous portion of marinated calamari rings that hand breaded, and fried till golden. Served with lemon and marinara sauce.
SEAFOOD
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00