Calamari in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve calamari

Dokyo Dauntaun

424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$12.95
Deep-fried calamari with homemade red pepper sauce
More about Dokyo Dauntaun
Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$10.99
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$12.99
A generous portion of marinated calamari rings that hand breaded, and fried till golden. Served with lemon and marinara sauce.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CALAMARI$10.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
Water Street Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$15.00
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$14.00
Hand cut & breaded, tub & tentacle calamari fried to perfection served with our house made marina sauce, parmesan cheese & lemon wedges
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

