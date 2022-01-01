California rolls in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve california rolls
More about Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi
|California Roll
|$7.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
On Top: Sesame Seeds and Spicy Mayo
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|California Roll
|$8.00
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|California Roll
|$9.00
cucumber, avocado, california mix