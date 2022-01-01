Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve california rolls

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill image

 

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill

14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$7.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
On Top: Sesame Seeds and Spicy Mayo
More about Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
Consumer pic

 

Dokyo Dauntaun

424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
California Roll$5.95
More about Dokyo Dauntaun
BKK thai kitchen + Bar image

 

BKK thai kitchen + Bar

3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
California Roll$8.00
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
Water Street Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$9.00
cucumber, avocado, california mix
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California Roll$10.00
Krab, avocado, & cucumber topped with spicy mayo
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Quiche

Carrot Cake

Black Forest Cake

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Triple Chocolate Cake

Chai Tea

Shrimp Tempura

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston