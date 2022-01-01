Carrot cake in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
More about Hester's Café
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Carrot Cake
|$4.25
A tropical version with pineapple, carrot, coconut and macadamia nuts.
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Carrot Cake
|$10.50
Triple layer carrot cake topped with a true cream cheese frosting simply delicious