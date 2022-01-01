Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chai tea

Item pic

 

Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Black Tea, topped with cinnamon powder.
Available Hot, Iced, or Frozen.
More about Stingers Coffee
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chai Tea Latte$4.75
16 oz cup. Chai is your classic comforting drink with all of your favorite spices including cinnamon, ginger cloves, nutmeg, and more!
More about Citrus Bistro
b154404f-2de2-44a3-9acb-336e2451e83c image

 

Stingers Coffee

7042 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.8 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Black Tea made with whole milk and topped with cinnamon powder. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen.
More about Stingers Coffee
BG pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Café

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.15
Chai Spiced Tea with steamed milk topped with fresh whip cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
More about Hester's Café
BG pic

 

Hester's Café

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.15
Chai Spiced Tea with steamed milk topped with fresh whip cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
More about Hester's Café

