Cheese fries in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve cheese fries

Banner pic

 

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TX Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
Shoe string fries topped with our house made chili, cheese sauce and whole grilled jalapeno
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
K-CHEESE BURGER & FRIES$7.00
FRIED CHEESE STICKS$8.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
Item pic

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$9.50
Golden french fries topped with our house made chili, cheddar cheese & red onions
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Googly's

6062 holly rd, Corpus

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.29
Bacon and Cheese Fries$6.99
More about Googly's

