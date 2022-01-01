Cheese fries in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve cheese fries
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|TX Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.00
Shoe string fries topped with our house made chili, cheese sauce and whole grilled jalapeno
SEAFOOD
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|K-CHEESE BURGER & FRIES
|$7.00
|FRIED CHEESE STICKS
|$8.00
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.50
Golden french fries topped with our house made chili, cheddar cheese & red onions