Chicken sandwiches in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

Blackend Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Blackened chicken breast topped with caramelized onions & Swiss cheese served on a grilled brioche bun with our spicy mayo
Hornet Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand battered fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of Bluff Hot or Mild Sauce, served with lettuce, & blue cheese crumbles on a grilled brioche bun
Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Add .49 for each of the following: American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, pineapple, jalapenos, guacamole, BBQ sauce.
Max it out with an extra patty for 1.99. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
1/2 Sweet Chicken Sandwich$7.75
House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant. It includes apples, grapes and nuts.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Wheat hoagie, chipotle mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers and grilled chicken thighs *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

Blackened Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed onions & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand battered chicken breast tossed in your choice of mild or hot sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese crumbles on a grilled sourdough bun
