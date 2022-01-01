Chicken wraps in Corpus Christi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap$9.99
Tomato-basil wrap filled with
grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Wheat Tortilla, marinated buffalo chicken breast, Ranch, Fresh Jalapeño Julianne, Artichoke, Romaine lettuce, Shredded carrots, sliced avocado, Colby cheese.
More about Citrus Bistro
Chicken Wrap image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$8.09
A flour tortilla filled w/ a 5.oz chicken breast, romaine lettuce, and parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade caesar dressing.
More about Executive Surf Club

