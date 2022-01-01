Chicken wraps in Corpus Christi
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$9.99
Tomato-basil wrap filled with
grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
More about Citrus Bistro
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Wheat Tortilla, marinated buffalo chicken breast, Ranch, Fresh Jalapeño Julianne, Artichoke, Romaine lettuce, Shredded carrots, sliced avocado, Colby cheese.