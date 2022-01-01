Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Item pic

 

Sam & Louie's - Corpus Christi

4117 South Staples Street STE 290, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Brownie$3.00
More about Sam & Louie's - Corpus Christi
Item pic

 

CITRUS BISTRO

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Brownie$2.99
More about CITRUS BISTRO

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Cobb Salad

Nigiri

Eel

Stuffed Mushrooms

Lobsters

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cappuccino

Snapper

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston