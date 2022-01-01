Chocolate cake in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|$5.99
|$5.99
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Chocolate Eruption Cake
|$7.99
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Triple Chocolate Cheese Cake
|$7.00
Oreo cookie bottom, creamy chocolate cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache, chocolate curls and chocolate chips.
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Choco-Holic Chocolate Cake
|$10.50
3 layers of moist chocolate cake with chocolate fudge icing & topped with milk chocolate shavings