Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cream pies in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chocolate cream pies

Citrus Bistro image

 

CITRUS BISTRO

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kahlua Chocolate Cream Pie$6.50
More about CITRUS BISTRO
Item pic

 

Hester's Café - 6 Points

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cream Pie$28.00
We start with our buttery tart dough, fill it with a rich chocolate filling and top with mounds of fresh whip cream and finish with chocolate curls. Call one of our stores to place your order!
More about Hester's Café - 6 Points

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Greek Salad

Muffins

Country Fried Steaks

Flautas

Fish Tacos

Po Boy

Chicken Wraps

Dumplings

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (481 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (254 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston