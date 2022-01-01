Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cinnamon Roll (Katie's)
Who doesn't love Red Velvet and Cinnamon Rolls! This drink combines the best of both worlds ;)
Chocolate, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Sugar Free Raspberry with Cinnamon Powder topped with whipped cream and Chocolate Swirls
More about Stingers Coffee
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$2.75
More about Citrus Bistro
BG pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Café

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Our take on the traditional Cinnamon Roll. Gooey, buttery cinnamon filling encased in a potato pastry dough.
More about Hester's Café
BG pic

 

Hester's Café

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Our take on the traditional Cinnamon Roll. Gooey, buttery cinnamon filling encased in a potato pastry dough.
More about Hester's Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Fruit Tarts

Fish Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Cake

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Miso Soup

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston