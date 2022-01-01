Cinnamon rolls in Corpus Christi
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi
|Red Velvet Cinnamon Roll (Katie's)
Who doesn't love Red Velvet and Cinnamon Rolls! This drink combines the best of both worlds ;)
Chocolate, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Sugar Free Raspberry with Cinnamon Powder topped with whipped cream and Chocolate Swirls
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
Our take on the traditional Cinnamon Roll. Gooey, buttery cinnamon filling encased in a potato pastry dough.