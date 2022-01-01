Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

Cali Club Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado, Swiss cheese, and sriracha aioli served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce and tomato
Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Club Sandwich$10.50
Sourdough bread, chipotle mayo, bacon, forest ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato onions & pickles.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

Club Sandwich$11.99
Tripple Decker on white or wheat toast piled high with mesquite smoked Turkey, Ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss and american cheese. Served with pickles and french fries.
