Club sandwiches in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|Cali Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado, Swiss cheese, and sriracha aioli served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce and tomato
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Club Sandwich
|$10.50
Sourdough bread, chipotle mayo, bacon, forest ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato onions & pickles.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Club Sandwich
|$11.99
Tripple Decker on white or wheat toast piled high with mesquite smoked Turkey, Ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss and american cheese. Served with pickles and french fries.